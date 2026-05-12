(Video) Teenager hit by car while photographing bus with idol advertisement in Cheung Sha Wan

A 16-year-old boy was struck by a private car in Cheung Sha Wan on Sunday afternoon while allegedly trying to photograph a bus featuring an advertisement of Hong Kong singer Ivy So, a member of local girl group COLLAR, dashcam footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 3pm on Cheung Sha Wan Road near Yee Ching Court. The footage shows a group of over 10 people with cameras standing on the fast lane, taking photos of a passing bus. After the bus passed, most people returned to the central railing. However, a boy in white, with his back to the approaching car and talking to a friend, suddenly ran out onto the road without checking for traffic.

The private car was unable to brake in time and hit the boy, who was thrown about two metres onto the road, with his camera scattering across the lane. The boy later got up on his own.

Police arrived at the scene and the boy, suffering arm injuries, was taken to hospital after on-site treatment. The bus involved carried an advertisement for Ivy So's song "SMILE (Not For Sale)."