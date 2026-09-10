logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

StanChart signs MOUs with Uzbekistan’s Asakabank and Shanghai SUS Environment

FINANCE
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: Sabrina Gao, head of China corporates, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered; Nicolas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road, HKSAR Government; Mirsaidkhon Khadiyev, director of International Cooperation Department, JSC Asakabank; Mary Huen; Long Jisheng, chairman & CEO, Shanghai SUS Environment; Sophia Chong, executive director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Karen Ng, global head, RMB Internationalisation Engagement, Standard Chartered, attended the MOU exchange ceremony. Standard Chartered
From left: Sabrina Gao, head of China corporates, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered; Nicolas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road, HKSAR Government; Mirsaidkhon Khadiyev, director of International Cooperation Department, JSC Asakabank; Mary Huen; Long Jisheng, chairman & CEO, Shanghai SUS Environment; Sophia Chong, executive director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Karen Ng, global head, RMB Internationalisation Engagement, Standard Chartered, attended the MOU exchange ceremony. Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered (2888) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Asakabank, one of Uzbekistan's state-owned banks, and Shanghai SUS Environment, a waste-to-energy technology and environmental services provider, at the 11th Belt and Road Summit on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The MOUs extend the momentum of the government-led business delegation to central Asia in June, expanding the Hong Kong-Central Asia corridor in terms of cash management, foreign exchange and risk management, financing, debt capital markets and ESG advisory.

Standard Chartered said merchandize trade between Hong Kong and Central Asia surpassed US$324 million (HK$2.53 billion) in 2025, representing a 27 percent increase compared with 2020, which underscores the region’s increasingly important growth corridor for Hong Kong. 

The bank highlighted that the Belt and Road markets deepen economic ties, with Hong Kong's merchandise trade with ASEAN, the Middle East and Central Asia increasing by an average of nearly 10 percent annually over the past five years.

Mary Huen, chief executive, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, said that with continued policy support and growing cross-border connectivity, the bank is confident that Hong Kong will further strengthen its role as a leading gateway for business, investment and yuan internationalization.

Standard CharteredMOUAsakabankUzbekistanShanghai SUS EnvironmentBelt and RoadCentral Asia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FSDC
FSDC reports map capital flows across MENA, ASEAN and Central Asia
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Paul Chan.
Central Asian state-owned infrastructure firms eye HK listing: Paul Chan
FINANCE
06-09-2026 17:18 HKT
Citi, HSBC, StanChart, and others back Ant International's forex AI model
FINANCE
20-08-2026 11:59 HKT
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
HSBC, BOCHK, and StanChart HK keep prime rate unchanged
FINANCE
30-07-2026 16:19 HKT
From left: Gaurav Bagga, CFO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia; Judy Hsu; Benjamin Hung; Mary Huen Wai-yi, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia
Standard Chartered signals more dividends in H2 despite MidEast risks and China controls
FINANCE
29-07-2026 19:19 HKT
Hang Seng Index advances nearly 500 points upon market close, Li Auto rises 10pc
FINANCE
29-07-2026 16:49 HKT
he Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
Standard Chartered's H1 2026 pretax profit up 9pc, announces US$1 bln share buyback
FINANCE
29-07-2026 15:21 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the Opening Statement of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. ROLEX DELA PENA/Pool via REUTERS
China urges deeper security cooperation with Belarus, Uzbekistan
CHINA
24-07-2026 10:30 HKT
Christopher Hui Ching-yu started his visit to Vientiane, Laos, and signed an MOU with the Lao Ministry of Finance on Monday.
HK and Laos sign MOU to forge seamless gold corridor
FINANCE
20-07-2026 19:17 HKT
Kyrgyz plastic surgeon Iskender Kachkinbayev oversees a plastic surgery in Bishkek on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP)
Central Asia's unbridled cosmetic surgery boom
WORLD
17-07-2026 10:40 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
12 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.