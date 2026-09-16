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NEWS

HKTB pledges to elevate HK's world class tourism under new Five-Year Plan

NEWS
58 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) welcomed the city's First Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, stating that these blueprints set a clear direction to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international tourism hub and a core stop for multi-destination tourism.

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In a statement on Wednesday, HKTB chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok expressed gratitude to the government for its continuous support and resource allocation, noting that tourism remains a vital economic pillar and growth driver.

Lam pledged that the HKTB will make the best use of public resources to align with the First Five Year Plan and the Policy Address, formulating precise global promotional strategies.

He added that the HKTB will actively drive key initiatives, including curating a vibrant, year round calendar of international mega events to cement Hong Kong’s status as the events capital of Asia, while encouraging the industry to develop the ticket stub economy.

The board will also continue to promote Muslim friendly tourism and diverse local experiences, such as movie tourism, gastronomy tours, and cultural exploration, alongside expanding artificial intelligence applications to enhance the visitor experience.

Furthermore, the HKTB will work with stakeholders to facilitate multi destination tourism, attracting more global tourists to experience "Only in Hong Kong" attractions and maximizing its synergistic benefits across other sectors.

Hong Kong Tourism Board

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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