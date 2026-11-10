S Korea to allow personal-use prescription drugs from overseas, including weight-loss injections

South Korea's government announced it will allow people entering the country with legally purchased overseas medications for personal treatment starting Wednesday, including GLP-1 weight-loss and cardiovascular protection drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, in principle up to six bottles, or more if within a three-month supply.

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Narcotic and psychotropic drugs remain prohibited, and online purchases of overseas drugs are not accepted.

Narcotic and psychotropic drugs excluded

Previously, even prescription drugs legally obtained abroad could be seized at the border. Yonhap reported that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, after consulting the Korea Customs Service, decided to relax the rules for personal-use prescription and purchased drugs from Wednesday.

The change notably covers GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, which were previously difficult to bring in. The limit is in principle six bottles, but even more is allowed if it is within a three-month supply. For Mounjaro, which requires a weekly injection, a person could bring in up to 12 to 13 pens, about three months' worth.

Japan's EVE painkillers still banned

The rules apply to South Korean citizens as well as foreigners and international students, but the drugs can only be carried in person. Drugs containing narcotic or psychotropic ingredients remain prohibited, including some EVE painkillers sold in Japan.