Nine seriously injured in South Korea bus crash involving 32 vehicles

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South Korea's Lee says Seoul must build bipartisan support in US Congress
10-11-2026 11:56 HKT
South Korea, Turkey to cooperate in nuclear, defence, infrastructure
03-11-2026 19:35 HKT
South Korea orders church leader back to prison over bail violation
03-11-2026 17:11 HKT
South Korea's Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body
03-11-2026 09:13 HKT
South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push
02-11-2026 11:01 HKT
South Korea to prosecute students cheating with smart glasses
30-10-2026 16:14 HKT
South Korea shares slip as AI trade falters ahead of megacap earnings
26-10-2026 15:22 HKT