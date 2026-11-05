logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea to expand anti-piracy unit operations closer to Strait of Hormuz

WORLD
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

South Korea plans to expand the operations of its anti-piracy Cheonghae unit to waters closer to the Strait of Hormuz, the Defence Ministry said, following pressure from US President Donald Trump to provide support ‌for the war in Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The government will submit a motion to parliament to extend the unit's deployment to the Middle East, which is set to expire at the end of 2026, a ministry spokesperson said, confirming a report by Yonhap News Agency.

The Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 to ensure safe navigation of commercial vessels.

It currently includes a ​4,400-ton-class destroyer, a ​maritime operations helicopter, ⁠up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats and around 300 service members, according to broadcaster YTN.

The motion to be submitted to parliament, which needs to be approved by President Lee Jae Myung and the cabinet, would expand the unit's area of operation to waters near the port of Duqm in Oman, which is about 650 km (403 miles) away from the strait.

Seoul will also deploy a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and increase the unit's personnel by 75, the Korea Herald reported.

Trump has criticised Seoul for what ​he called insufficient support for the Iran war and ​scaled back ⁠major joint military drills by the two countries' armed forces this summer, a move that unsettled the US ally.

South Korea relies heavily on ​oil imports and sourced 70% of its supplies from the Middle ​East in 2025, most of it delivered through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Industry Ministry.

Lee said on September 18 he would not deploy ⁠military ​assets to the Middle East in a way ​that could draw the country into conflict, but said Seoul was reviewing playing a greater ​role in safeguarding navigation in the region.

Reuters

South Koreaanti-piracyunit operationsStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Tesla Model 3 is shown driving on the highway with FSD 14.2.2.3 self-driving supervised software in Dana Point, California, U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tesla misled South Korean customers about automated-driving tech, consumer group alleges
WORLD
21 hours ago
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an event in Istanbul, Turkey, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo
South Korea, Turkey to cooperate in nuclear, defence, infrastructure
WORLD
03-11-2026 19:35 HKT
Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
South Korea orders church leader back to prison over bail violation
WORLD
03-11-2026 17:11 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a budget speech for 2027 at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2026. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea's Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body
WORLD
03-11-2026 09:13 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war
WORLD
03-11-2026 03:40 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo
South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push
FINANCE
02-11-2026 11:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran warns new war could last longer after Trump threatens strikes
WORLD
02-11-2026 02:54 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP An optometrist holds a pair of smart glasses at the Eyedaq eyewear store in Seoul on October 30, 2026.
South Korea to prosecute students cheating with smart glasses
WORLD
30-10-2026 16:14 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran army says oil tanker on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz
WORLD
28-10-2026 04:09 HKT
A South Korean war veteran holds the national flag during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea Q3 GDP beats forecasts as AI chip boom boosts exports, investments
FINANCE
27-10-2026 11:07 HKT
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
7 hours ago
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.