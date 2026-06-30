Crafted for good: Rolex unveils four unique Daytonas for charity auction

To capture the essence of a season in a single watch requires precision; to capture four requires a mastery of both art and nature.

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Rolex has unveiled a four-piece collection of unique Cosmograph Daytona timepieces, set to be sold at a charity auction in partnership with Phillips, as part of its ongoing Perpetual Planet Initiative that supports organizations and projects working across exploration, environmental conservation, ocean protection and wilderness preservation.

Designed around the four seasons, each watch is an extraordinary study in gem-setting, translating the fleeting atmospheres of spring, summer, autumn, and winter into vibrant hues of precious stones.

The proceeds will benefit two global initiatives, including The Roger Federer Foundation that championing early and foundational education for children across Southern Africa and Switzerland. The other one is Re:wild, co-founded by acclaimed actor Leonardo DiCaprio, focusing on the protection and restoration of critical wild ecosystems around the world.

“True excellence is measured not only by the quality of our products, but also by the positive impact we can have on the world,” said Jean-Frédéric Dufour, chief executive of Rolex as he resonated the missions of the two benefit organizations with Rolex’s vision for a more sustainable planet.

The charity auction will take place on September 28, hosted by Phillips in London.

Through its Perpetual Planet Initiative, Rolex supports organizations and projects working across exploration, environmental conservation, ocean protection and wilderness preservation.