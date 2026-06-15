Rolex testimonee Nyck de Vries claims the 24 Hours of Le Mans victory in dramatic 2026 race

Rolex testimonee Nyck de Vries delivered one of the most remarkable performances in recent 24 Hours of Le Mans history, steering the #7 Toyota Racing entry from 14th on the grid to victory in the 94th edition of the event.

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De Vries and his teammates executed a flawless tactical race under pressure, overcoming early setbacks to secure Toyota’s triumph.

“It feels like the stars were aligned,” an elated de Vries said. “There were so many times we felt we had no chance... it proves you should never give up.”

Nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen praised the Dutchman’s drive, noting Toyota were the favorites but de Vries “made the difference.”

The win coincided with Rolex’s 25th anniversary as Official Timepiece and Major Partner of the event. De Vries and his co-drivers received specially engraved Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytonas on the podium.

The #20 BMW M Team WRT finished second, with the #8 Toyota completing in third. Inter Europol Competition’s #43 took LMP2 honors, while #33 TF Sport won LMGT3.

The focus now shifts to the Rolex 6 Hours of Sao Paulo in July, which is the next FIA World Endurance Championship.