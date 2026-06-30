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LEISURE

Time sealed in history: Rolex traces 100 years of the Oyster

LEISURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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From left: Thomas Neff, general manager of Rolex (Shanghai); Jia Zhangke, Rolex ambassador/director; Li Na, Rolex ambassador/former tennis player; Arnaud Boetsch, director of communications and image at Rolex; Sonya Yoncheva, Rolex ambassador/ soprano singer; Stefano Notari, commercial director at Rolex; and Maxim Lamarre, chief executive of Rolex Greater China.
From left: Thomas Neff, general manager of Rolex (Shanghai); Jia Zhangke, Rolex ambassador/director; Li Na, Rolex ambassador/former tennis player; Arnaud Boetsch, director of communications and image at Rolex; Sonya Yoncheva, Rolex ambassador/ soprano singer; Stefano Notari, commercial director at Rolex; and Maxim Lamarre, chief executive of Rolex Greater China.

Rolex marked the 100th anniversary of its Oyster watch with a global-first exhibition in Shanghai, inviting visitors to trace the story of one of modern watchmaking’s most influential designs.

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The Oyster Story exhibition looked back to the birth and evolution of the Oyster, the waterproof wristwatch introduced by Rolex in 1926.

The Oyster’s story began in the early 20th century, when Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf saw the wristwatch becoming an essential part of modern life. At the time, wristwatches were vulnerable to water, dust and humidity. Wilsdorf’s answer was a sealed case, with the bezel, case back, and winding crown screwed tightly into the middle case to protect the mechanism inside.

Launched in 1926, the watch was named Oyster for its tightly sealed structure. A year later, British swimmer Mercedes Gleitze wore an Oyster while swimming across the English Channel. After more than 10 hours in seawater, the watch continued to function accurately, helping establish the Oyster as a landmark in waterproof watch design and making Gleitze Rolex’s first brand ambassador.

The world premiere of the Rolex ‘Oyster Legend’ exhibition was held at the West Bund Dome Art Center in Shanghai.
The Hall of Achievers on the upper floor features 100 notable figures and the Rolex Oyster watches they wore.
One of the First Oyster models from 1926, featuring a gold octagonal case.
Oyster Perpetual wristwatch with enamel dial, circa 1946,
British swimmer Mercedes Gleitze wore the first Rolex Oyster on a necklace when she crossed the English Channel in 1927.

The Shanghai exhibition presented that century-long journey through a series of themed spaces combining archival materials, historic watches, immersive displays, and film.

At the center of the venue was the two-level main pavilion, where the ground floor introduces the history of Rolex and the creation of the Oyster through photographs, certification documents, sketches, and records.

Visitors could also see the evolution of Oyster watches across different fields of exploration, sport, and daily wear. Highlights include the first Oyster worn by Gleitze during her English Channel swim in 1927, an early experimental deep-sea model, and heritage and contemporary pieces from lines such as the Submariner, Sea-Dweller, Explorer, Cosmograph Daytona, Yacht-Master, and GMT-Master. 

Some privately loaned watches from collectors were also on display, offering a broader look at how the Oyster has moved from a technical breakthrough to a lasting design language across generations.

The upper floor of the main pavilion turned the focus to people, displaying portraits of 100 figures closely connected with Rolex, alongside watches they have worn.

The section gave the exhibition a more personal rhythm, showing how the Oyster has accompanied athletes, artists, explorers, and cultural figures through different moments of achievement.

The Superlative pavilion highlights watchmaking sketches, original components, structural details and related displays.
The main pavilion displays rare photos, certificates, sketches and records tracing the origins and evolution of Rolex and the Oyster.
In 1970, American astronaut Jack Swigert wore GMT-Master during the Apollo 13 mission.
In 1970, American astronaut Jack Swigert wore GMT-Master during the Apollo 13 mission.
The Oyster Perpetual 41 watch

Another major section, the Superlative pavilion, explored the making of an Oyster watch.

Through design sketches, original components, and structural details, visitors could look more closely at the craftsmanship behind the case, movement, and finishing. An immersive installation also introduced the precision of optical atomic clocks, connecting the exhibition’s heritage narrative with the wider pursuit of timekeeping accuracy.

The cinema room screened films on the history of the Oyster, while the Library Lounge offered publications covering watchmaking, sport, art, and environmental protection, giving visitors a quieter space to explore the wider world surrounding Rolex.

With its mix of historic milestones, rare watches, and carefully staged installations, Oyster Story was more than a centenary display. It presented the Oyster as a watchmaking idea that began with protection and precision, which then grew into a symbol of endurance across oceans, mountains, racetracks, and everyday life.

RolexOysterShanghaitimepiece

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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