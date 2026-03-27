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FINANCE

Rolex hot 'Pepsi' model prices surge in secondary Market amid discontinuation rumors, up 14pc in three months

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Rolex's GMT-Master II.
Rolex's GMT-Master II.

Prices for Rolex's red-and-blue "Pepsi" GMT-Master II are skyrocketing in the resale market following speculation of its discontinuation.

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The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most traded models by transaction value, shows the Pepsi model's price has surged by about US$3,000 (HK$23,511) year-to-date to nearly US$23,400, marking a 14 percent increase in three months.

Purchasing demand for the Pepsi model surged more than fivefold in the first week of March compared to the 2025 average, coinciding with a roughly 25 percent drop in its active listings, according to watch-trading platform Chrono24.

Balazs Ferenczi, head of band engagement at Chrono24, noted that it seems that sellers are withholding stock to bet on higher prices, or the market is absorbing existing stock at a rapid pace.

This came as Rolex has reportedly notified some overseas authorized dealers to stop offering this product and suggested customers on waiting lists to consider alternative models.

WatchPro also confirmed that Rolex has informed its authorised dealers that there will be no more deliveries of the Pepsi model.

Renowned for its red and blue bezel, the GMT-Master II has remained a classic favorite among collectors and watch enthusiasts since its inception in the 1950s, marking one of Rolex's most actively traded and benchmark models.

RolexGMT-Master IIPepsi model

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