Doha Bank and KKR sign MoU to explore strategic partnership in Qatar

Qatar's Doha Bank and global investment firm KKR announced a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to explore a strategic partnership that includes potential opportunities to expand access to KKR's private markets strategies for eligible Qatari investors, as well as opportunities for broader institutional collaboration.

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The MoU between Doha Bank and KKR will explore collaboration across KKR's private equity, infrastructure, credit and real estate capabilities, including potential opportunities for Doha Bank to make KKR investment strategies available to eligible clients.

In addition, Doha Bank and KKR intend to explore a deeper institutional strategic partnership, with shared ambition to build a comprehensive, long-term relationship that cements the close ties between the two institutions.

Doha Bank's group chief executive Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani said that the bank aims to provide customers with access to world-class investment solutions, insights, and capabilities by leveraging KKR's internationally recognized expertise across private equity, infrastructure, credit, and real estate.

This collaboration also reflects Daha's commitment to supporting Qatar's economic development and contributing to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, he added.

"Qatar has built a dynamic and increasingly diversified economy, underpinned by strong fundamentals, a bold strategic vision, and reforms that have delivered remarkable growth in a short period of time," said General David Petraeus (US Army, Ret.), partner, KKR, chairman of the KKR Global Institute, and chairman of KKR Middle East.

KKR has been steadily deepening its presence across the Middle East by building local investing capabilities and long-lasting strategic relationships with key clients and partners, and this strategic partnership will further strengthen KKR's commitment to the region and presence in Qatar, he added.