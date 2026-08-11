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NEWS

Frederick Ma pushes closer Hong Kong-Malaysia ties amid uncertainties

NEWS
18 hours ago
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Amid geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technology advancements, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Frederick Ma Si-hang stressed that securing trusted connections is "more important than ever." 

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The statement came at the "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" symposium held in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, which aims to showcase the business opportunities in Hong Kong.

In his opening remark, Ma said Hong Kong and Malaysia have shared deep business, cultural and human ties as long-term partners with a robust economic relationship. 

Citing Hong Kong's role as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder," Ma expressed confidence in the city's ability to help Malaysian businesses tap opportunities in China, Belt and Road markets, and beyond. 

He added that Hong Kong firms have a strong presence in Malaysia, covering sectors across finance, logistics, property, retail, and professional services, whereas Malaysian firms in Hong Kong have grown from under 70 to over 100 in a decade. 

Ma believes the partnership will continue to grow as Malaysian firms seek new opportunities in the city. 

Launched in 2011, the “Think Business, Think Hong Kong” initiative  traveled to major global cities with effective results, serving as a platform to expand networks and deepen relationships, Ma said. 

The one-day symposium brought business leaders from Malaysia and Hong Kong together for engaging discussions, business matching, and one-on-one consultation sessions. 

The event also featured panel discussions on offshore renminbi business, green finance, regional cooperation, and technology. 

Additionally, a total of 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were facilitated during the event to strengthen cooperation between Hong Kong professional services and the Malaysian business community.

Frederick Ma Si-hangMalaysia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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