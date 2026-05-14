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PEOPLE

King of Lan Kwai Fong Allan Zeman on business, HK, and AI

PEOPLE
34 mins ago

by

Melody Chan

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Allan Zeman thinks business is like fashion.
Allan Zeman thinks business is like fashion.

Growing up in suits and ties, Allan Zeman compares business to fashion – ever-changing and feeding into the latest trends.

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“People's tastes are always changing,” said the businessman and former Ocean Park chairman. “Hong Kong is in the fashion business; they always have to keep coming up with new things.”

Keeping Lan Kwai Fong, a 40-year-old business of Zeman's – fresh is key to bringing in fun; from festivities in the nightlife district related to major events like the Hong Kong Sevens, to newly introduced karaoke television rooms where everyone can imagine themselves as the next pop stars.

When he first came across Lan Kwai Fong street, Zeman recalled beautiful flower shops lining up the hill and a bar named 1997 with good potential. “I look at things not for what they are, but for what they could be,” he said.

Allan Zeman showcases his collection.
Allan Zeman showcases his collection.

As Hong Kong continues to be the crossroads where East meets West, Zeman reaffirms its safety and its role as the world's number three financial center, noting mainland companies see the city as a stepping stone to expansion. He said there are 540 initial public offerings ready to go this year.

Yet there has been an increasing number of F&B businesses closing. Last year, the Hong Kong Bar and Club Association reported 120 bar closures, which accounted for 10 percent of the city's total. To Zeman, the first step in riding through challenges such as these is to identify the problem and persist through the situation. “You have to keep trying, keep coming up with ideas, and understand what's the best way forward.”

Failure is not in his vocabulary. As Zeman looks to build his business as a fun enterprise, he embraces Gen Z culture and artificial intelligence. From understanding what Gen Z is thinking, as well as what they like and desire, Zeman becomes part of the generation and a valuable leader for them.

“I try to show them what they can do, make them feel confident … [and] feel positive in themselves,” he said. “And whenever I do, I'm never serious. Business is fun.”

With AI, Zeman believes multitasking is also made easier. “Today you can just ask AI a question, what it is you want to design, and in three minutes, you suddenly have a beautiful design in front of you,” he said. “Ask it any question, and it will tell you the answers immediately, without having to do all of the research.”

Zeman acknowledges that advanced technology could enhance what people do yet also displace many jobs, but believes “we all have to be aware of AI because it is going to change the world very quickly.”

“Accept it, but don't fight it.”

Allan Zeman Businessman Lan Kwai Fong Food and beverage Bars Gen Z Artificial intelligence

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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