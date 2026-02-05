logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

13 disciplined services and ICAC officers awarded Distinguished Service Medals in 2026 Honours List

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Commissioner of Police Joe Chow and National Security Department head Kelvin Kong
Commissioner of Police Joe Chow and National Security Department head Kelvin Kong

Thirteen officers from the disciplined services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption have been awarded Distinguished Service Medals in the 2026 Honours List, up from 12 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong Police Force led the list with five recipients, including Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming, Senior Assistant Commissioner and National Security Department head Kelvin Kong Hok-lai, and Assistant Commissioners Dick Wong Chung-chun, Chung Wing-man and Fung Siu-lan.

Chow was commended for his outstanding performance and dedicated service to the police force for over 30 years, described as "loyal and diligent."

The Immigration Department had two recipients: Assistant Directors Yeung So-ying and Or Chung-yuk. Yeung was praised for her outstanding performance over more than 28 years. She was involved in providing emergency replacement services for Hong Kong identity cards, marriage certificates and travel documents for residents affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po.

Other recipients included Chief Fire Officer Kwok Pak-chiu, Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Excise Li Kin-kei, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise Wong Wai-chuen, Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner Leung Ka-lun, Acting Director of Corruption Prevention Lee King-man, and Chief Commission Against Corruption Officer Daphne Lim Suet-san.

Forty-eight officers received Meritorious Service Medals, and 104 individuals received the Medal of Honour, including Junior Police Officers' Association former chairman Lam Chi-wai, lawmaker Ray Wong Wing-wai, district councillor Vivian Wong Man-lei and Yuen Kin-chung.

Distinguished Service Medals disciplined services ICAC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man charged with offering 600-yuan bribe to driving examiner
NEWS
05-02-2026 04:04 HKT
Tour bus driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Ting Kau; passengers halt runaway vehicle
NEWS
42 mins ago
Wild boar killed after being hit by taxi on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
1 hour ago
Firefighter Ho Wai-ho posthumously awarded Gold Medal for Bravery for Wang Fuk Court blaze heroism
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chan Kin-por, Lawrence Lau and Lam Kwong-siu awarded top city honour in 2026 Honours List
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mong Kok phone shops swindled by sellers claiming 'new iPhones' that were modified, three men arrested
NEWS
7 hours ago
Former district councilor arrested: 'Hunter Bookstore' accused of seditious youth exhibition and laundering anti-China funds
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Assault allegations against police on the rise amid a drop in overall complaints
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hop On strives to convene owners' meeting in July; 80 pc of Wang Chi House owners have agreed to sell
NEWS
8 hours ago
Night Recap - June 30, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
11 hours ago
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
29-06-2026 21:28 HKT
HK millionaires need $11.2 mln for GBA retirement: survey
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.