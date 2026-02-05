13 disciplined services and ICAC officers awarded Distinguished Service Medals in 2026 Honours List

Thirteen officers from the disciplined services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption have been awarded Distinguished Service Medals in the 2026 Honours List, up from 12 last year.

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The Hong Kong Police Force led the list with five recipients, including Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming, Senior Assistant Commissioner and National Security Department head Kelvin Kong Hok-lai, and Assistant Commissioners Dick Wong Chung-chun, Chung Wing-man and Fung Siu-lan.

Chow was commended for his outstanding performance and dedicated service to the police force for over 30 years, described as "loyal and diligent."

The Immigration Department had two recipients: Assistant Directors Yeung So-ying and Or Chung-yuk. Yeung was praised for her outstanding performance over more than 28 years. She was involved in providing emergency replacement services for Hong Kong identity cards, marriage certificates and travel documents for residents affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po.

Other recipients included Chief Fire Officer Kwok Pak-chiu, Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Excise Li Kin-kei, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise Wong Wai-chuen, Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner Leung Ka-lun, Acting Director of Corruption Prevention Lee King-man, and Chief Commission Against Corruption Officer Daphne Lim Suet-san.

Forty-eight officers received Meritorious Service Medals, and 104 individuals received the Medal of Honour, including Junior Police Officers' Association former chairman Lam Chi-wai, lawmaker Ray Wong Wing-wai, district councillor Vivian Wong Man-lei and Yuen Kin-chung.