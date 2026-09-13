Over 700 victims hit by $14.7m iPhone pre-order credit card fraud

Police are investigating a large-scale credit card fraud involving the purchase of new iPhones, after receiving reports from more than 700 victims. Authorities say the total value of unauthorized transactions has reached HK$14.7 million. No arrests have been made at this stage.

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The largest single fraudulent transaction amounted to about HK$114,000. The incidents have been provisionally classified as cases of "obtaining property by deception."

The wave of fraud reports emerged shortly after pre-orders opened for Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at 8pm on Saturday (Sep 12). Several victims shared on social media that their cumulative losses exceeded HK$60,000.