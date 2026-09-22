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NEWS

Taxi driver helps police bust suspected mobile drug delivery in Kowloon City

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Kowloon City on Tuesday morning after a taxi driver secretly tipped off authorities that his passenger was allegedly using the cab for mobile drug distribution.

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Acting on the driver's updates, officers from Wong Tai Sin District set up an ambush along Tung Tsing Road and intercepted the vehicle upon its arrival, finding a large bag of suspected illicit substances in the passenger's backpack.

Sources said the teenager boarded the taxi earlier in the morning and instructed the driver to make multiple stops across Kowloon City, Tsz Wan Shan, and Kwun Tong during a trip lasting over an hour. Suspecting his passenger was delivering drugs, the driver used a messaging app to relay covert location updates to fellow cabbies, who then alerted police on his behalf.

A search of the backpack yielded 10 packets of suspected cocaine, 30 packets of suspected etomidate, and 10 electronic cigarettes.

The youth was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug trafficking. Police said investigation is ongoing to determine the source and total value of the seized drugs.

 

drugKowloon Citytaxi driver

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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