Morning Recap - September 25, 2026

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Etihad flight diverts to HK after elderly passenger suffers suspected stroke

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An Etihad Airways flight from Tokyo to Abu Dhabi diverted to Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday night after an 81-year-old male passenger suffered a suspected acute stroke, delaying the flight's arrival by nearly four hours.

AFCD concludes Yuen Long dog capture operation, 8 dogs caught and 1 keeper prosecuted

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department announced on Thursday that the joint dog capture operation with police in Yuen Long, following the suspected fatal dog attack on Pok Wai South Road on September 19, has been completed at this stage.

Paul Lam willing to explain HK's rule of law to any country after US lifts sanctions

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok has said he is open to meeting people from any country, including the United States and other Western nations, to explain Hong Kong's rule of law, following the US Treasury's removal of sanctions on nine mainland and Hong Kong officials in July, including Lam himself.

HKU-Tsinghua study finds AI assistants can easily manipulate users into making bad decisions

A joint study by the University of Hong Kong and Tsinghua University has found that AI assistants with hidden motives can easily manipulate users into making decisions against their own interests, often without users realising it.

HK to pulp all recovered waste paper locally from October 1 in recycling overhaul

Hong Kong will pulp all locally recovered waste paper at a new facility at EcoPark in Tuen Mun from October 1, ending reliance on exports and marking a major shift in its waste paper recycling chain.

World/China News

Xi sets red lines for Trump despite lavish White House welcome

Xi Jinping told Donald Trump on Thursday that Beijing and Washington must peacefully manage their superpower rivalry, as the US president gave his Chinese counterpart a lavish welcome to the White House.

Xi urges US 'prudence' on Taiwan, quick end to Iran war: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the United States to exercise prudence on Taiwan and work towards a quick end to the Iran war, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Photo: Reuters

White House hosts state dinner for Xi Jinping featuring Chinese-inspired American cuisine

The White House hosted a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, featuring a menu that blended Chinese-inspired American cuisine as part of the lavish welcome.

Photo: Reuters

Report: F-35 components diverted to HK, Chinese authorities reportedly in possession

Chinese authorities are reportedly in possession of F-35 fighter jet components that were diverted to Hong Kong, according to a new report.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles; group claims strikes on Riyadh, Aramco

Saudi Arabia intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said were aimed at Taif in western Saudi Arabia and the Yanbu area on the Red Sea.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street dips as investors focus on US-Iran war

Wall Street was down on Thursday as uncertainty about the Middle East lifted oil prices and Treasury yields, but stocks came off session lows after Reuters reported US and Iranian negotiators were exploring a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Sports

Zidane feels immense emotion before first match in charge of France

Zinedine Zidane spoke of his "immense emotion" as he prepared to take charge of France for the first time in their Nations League opener away to Turkey on Friday.

Photo: AFP

Editorial

Illuminating the harvest moon: branding Hong Kong's Mid-Autumn heritage for the world

Hong Kong boasts what is arguably one of the most evocative Mid-Autumn Festival atmospheres anywhere in the world. From illuminated waterfronts to the fragrant haze of burning incense wafting through historic neighborhoods, the city transforms into a living showcase of traditional celebration. Yet, despite this vibrant streetscape, the festival has rarely served as a peak tourism driver.

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Opinion

Passing values of leadership, service forward | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Leadership is shaped not only by the decisions we make, but also by the experiences we share and the people we meet. Every opportunity for dialogue allows us to reflect on the responsibilities we carry, the values that guide us and what we hope to pass on.

RTHK Radio 1 programme, Nova Management (管理新思維)RTHK Radio 1 programme, Nova Management (管理新思維)

The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part III | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

Insights article published 25 mins ago about The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between.