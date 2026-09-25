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WORLD

White House hosts state dinner for Xi Jinping featuring Chinese-inspired American cuisine

WORLD
39 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a formal State Dinner in the East Room of the White House on Thursday evening, September 24. The black-tie gathering brought together senior official delegations, prominent government officials, and key business leaders, including top executives from the American technology sector.

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The official menu curated for the evening highlighted American ingredients integrated with subtle Chinese culinary influences:

Opening Toast:

Schramsberg "Blanc De Noir" sparkling wine, honoring the historic 1972 "Toast to Peace" between President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai.

First Course:

Sweet yellow squash velouté served with a rich wild mushroom fricassee, crispy pancetta, and a drizzle of scallion oil.

Second Course:

Sesame-crusted sea bass paired with braised baby bok choy, roasted garden eggplant, and a vibrant herb sauce verte.

Dessert:

Vanilla crémeux featuring a sour cherry confit center, set atop a walnut frangipane and served alongside ice cream crafted from harvested White House honey.

The evening's entertainment was headlined by classically trained tenor Christopher Macchio. Musical accompaniment was also provided by military ensembles from the United States Marine Corps and United States Army, including "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Strings.

In line with traditional Chinese cultural symbolism, the East Room’s décor featured red linens, overflowing urns of red blossoms, dahlias, and ranunculus, set alongside historic vermeil pieces and the Reagan State Service from the White House collection.

trump-xi summit Xi JinpingDonald TrumpWhite House state dinner

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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