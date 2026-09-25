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HK to pulp all recovered waste paper locally from October 1 in recycling overhaul

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong will pulp all locally recovered waste paper at a new facility at EcoPark in Tuen Mun from October 1, ending reliance on exports and marking a major shift in its waste paper recycling chain.

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The Environmental Protection Department said the modernised paper pulping facility began operating on July 27, 2026, and has been ramping up capacity. The types of recyclable waste paper accepted will expand from the traditional "three types of paper" — cardboard, newspapers and office paper — to include mixed paper such as paper bags, packaging boxes and wrapping paper.

An EPD spokesman said the move marks a shift from relying on exports to achieving waste-to-resources transformation locally. The facility's processing capacity can handle all waste paper generated in Hong Kong, with recovery volumes set to rise from over 500,000 tonnes to 720,000 tonnes annually.

The facility set a single-day record for paper intake this month at 1,608 tonnes, 4 per cent higher than last year's daily average.

Under the contract, the operator must purchase waste paper from collectors at a price no lower than the "Designated Purchasing Price," which has been raised from HK$1,200 per tonne in July 2026 to HK$1,295.51 per tonne. A "Designated Minimum Price" of HK$0.65 per kilogram ensures frontline collectors are paid fairly.

The existing "Waste Paper Collection and Recycling Services" contract supporting exports will end, though recyclers may still arrange exports independently.

waste paper recycling circular economy EcoPark

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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