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WORLD

Xi urges US 'prudence' on Taiwan, quick end to Iran war: Xinhua

WORLD
7 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to show "prudence" on the issue of Taiwan independence, and to quickly end the Iran war through talks, Xinhua reported as their meeting was ongoing in the White House.

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Xi called for the United States and Iran to resolve "issues through negotiation as soon as possible," state news agency Xinhua reported after Trump gave his Chinese counterpart a lavish welcome in Washington.

trump-xi summit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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