Wheelock Properties joins Wenchang Writing Ceremony in Sham Shui Po for cultural preservation

Amid the sound of prayers, Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, chairman of the Finance and Management Sub-committee of Chinese Temples Committee and a group of guests took part in a traditional Wenchang Writing Ceremony on Saturday.

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The event was part of Wheelock Properties' heritage conservation efforts, giving guests a firsthand look at the temple's architecture and history on an auspicious day in the lunar calendar.

During the visit to the Sam Tai Tsz and Pak Tai Temple in Sham Shui Po, Wong guided guests through the temple's features and shared its historical background.

In Chinese culture, "Wenchang" symbolizes wisdom, and the "writing ceremony" is seen as a ritual to bless participants' academic progress and career success.

The free ceremony has been held by the Chinese Temples Committee at the Sham Shui Po temple since 2011 and at the Hung Shing Temple in Ap Lei Chau since 2014.

It is understood that participants would engage in customs such as receiving a cleansing from a master and touching auspicious objects to pray for wisdom and diligence.

Wheelock Properties said the event reflects its commitment to cultural conservation and community engagement, adding that it will continue working with different sectors on more community initiatives.