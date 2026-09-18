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NEWS

Physical JoyYou cards to coexist with mobile version to protect elderly access: Chris Sun

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The government plans to maintain physical JoyYou Cards alongside a newly proposed digital mobile version to ensure senior citizens who are less familiar with smartphone technology can still easily access public transport fare concessions.

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Phased implementation and system priorities

Addressing the media following a radio broadcast, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han stated that the initiative involves approximately 2.7 million cardholders across Hong Kong. 

Sun explained that the administration’s primary focus remains on completing real-name registration and incorporating cardholders' photographs onto the physical cards before pursuing further technical refinements.

Given that many seniors are not adept at navigating mobile devices, the physical card serves as an indispensable baseline, meaning the upcoming mobile version will complement rather than replace the tangible cards.

Modest boost for low-income carers

Commenting on the Policy Address measure to increase the monthly carer allowance by ten percent from HK$3,000 to HK$3,300, Sun indicated that the adjustment offers tangible financial relief to low-income caregivers.

However, he noted that the government must balance support measures with fiscal prudence, acting within the constraints of available public resources.

Expansion of Community Living Rooms for subdivided flat tenants

Turning to community support initiatives, Sun announced that at least two additional community living rooms are set to open by the end of the year, bringing the citywide total to 18 facilities. 

The expanded network is projected to benefit roughly 10,000 households living in subdivided units. 

Sun expressed confidence that the total number will continue to grow beyond 18 locations, citing active ongoing discussions with dedicated charities, community groups, and private sector partners looking to scale up the scheme.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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