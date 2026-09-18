Morning Recap - September 18, 2026

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Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Traffic controls in North Point on Sunday, parking spaces suspended

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Transport authorities have announced temporary traffic arrangements for the funeral of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, which will be held at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point this weekend.

2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong

Police have arrested two local men, aged 33 and 49, in connection with separate paint-throwing incidents at restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong earlier this month.

Man, 45, dies after being rescued from sea off Kwun Tong public pier

A 45-year-old man died after being rescued from the sea off Kwun Tong public pier on Thursday night.

Father arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter with pencil case in Sau Mau Ping

A 60-year-old father was arrested on Thursday evening after allegedly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter at a restaurant in Sau Mau Ping.

Bar Association welcomes proposed law to criminalise continuous child sexual abuse

The government has decided to include a “continuous sexual abuse of a child” offence in its proposed amendments to Hong Kong's sexual offences laws, following a public consultation that received strong support.

LegCo strongly condemns US politicians' smearing of HK over Jimmy Lai case

The Legislative Council has firmly opposed and strongly condemned US politicians on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China for using a so-called “hearing” regarding the Jimmy Lai Chee-ying case to make false and smearing remarks, and for threatening to impose “sanctions.”

World/China News

Trump to host Xi amid pomp, low expectations

The US military honor guard has been rehearsing and the new White House helipad is ready. But will Xi Jinping and Donald Trump achieve lift-off at their summit next week?

HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation

Australian HYROX athlete Joanna Wietrzyk's incontinence incident at a Beijing competition has spilled over to sponsor PUMA, after foreign media reported that a product page named after her had disappeared from some of the brand's official websites.

IG@joannawietrzyk

Thailand's 'Am Cyanide' faces death sentences in serial poisonings spanning 8 years, 14 dead

A serial poisoning case spanning eight years in Thailand has drawn renewed attention, with a woman dubbed "Am Cyanide" by local media accused of using cyanide to kill people she had financial dealings with.

Shandong teacher detained after 10-year-old boy dies by suicide following repeated corporal punishment

A 10-year-old boy in Yuncheng county, Heze, Shandong province, died by suicide after allegedly being subjected to repeated corporal punishment by his teacher, prompting police to detain the teacher following public outrage.

King Charles sounded like 'lottery winner' after Diana's death, her brother writes

Britain's King Charles sounded "like a lottery winner" after the death of his late first wife Diana, her brother writes in his forthcoming book, new extracts of which were published on Thursday.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Tech leads Wall St to higher close as oil eases, Treasury yields dip

Wall Street bounced back on Thursday as easing oil prices, dropping US Treasury yields and solid labor data helped markets move beyond the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in more than three years.

Editorial

Dual-currency frontier: why paying public expenditure in yuan reshapes HK's monetary architecture

The Hong Kong government's proposal in its maiden Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) to promote the settlement of public expenditures in yuan represents a structural milestone in the city's financial evolution.

Opinion

Jury on trial: the future of lay decision-making | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC

On September 9, at its Graduate Law Centre in Central, the Chinese University's Faculty of Law – in conjunction with the Hong Kong Bar Association – put the jury, as the title had it, "on trial." The faculty was marking its 20th year, and the Bar was glad to be a partner in discussing a topic of general public importance. Professor Jeremy Dein KC, a distinguished English criminal defense barrister and a visiting professor at the faculty, had come from London to take the chair, and was joined by other judges including our own Mr Justice of Appeal Kevin Zervos, who previously was director of public prosecutions.

From AI ambition to real economic value | FHKI Industry Connect | Peter Shum, FHKI Deputy Chairman

Artificial intelligence will be central to the next wave of industrial development, creating new technology businesses while transforming established industries. Realizing this potential, however, cannot be left to market forces alone. It requires a coherent long-term government strategy to mobilize resources, attract investments, build infrastructure, and develop the supporting ecosystem needed for innovation and widespread adoption.