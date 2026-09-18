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NEWS

Bar Association welcomes proposed law to criminalise continuous child sexual abuse

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The government has decided to include a "continuous sexual abuse of a child" offence in its proposed amendments to Hong Kong's sexual offences laws, following a public consultation that received strong support.

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The offence targets cases where a perpetrator repeatedly abuses a child over a period of time, but the victim may not be able to accurately recall the dates and details of each incident.

The government received 6,228 written submissions during the one-month consultation from July 7 to August 5, with 6,182, or 99.3 per cent, supporting reform or giving positive feedback. Only six submissions opposed the changes.

The Hong Kong Bar Association welcomed the government's decision to include the new offence, saying it supports the introduction in principle while stressing the need for sufficient safeguards to ensure a fair trial. It said it looks forward to reviewing the draft bill.

The government also accepted a proposal to criminalise "cyber flashing," the sending of genital images digitally without the recipient's consent.

On sexual acts between children aged 13 to under 16 with mutual consent, authorities decided to maintain the current arrangement making such acts criminal offences, while prosecutors and police may exercise discretion.

The Security Bureau said it aims to finalise the amendment bill as soon as possible and hopes to submit it to the Legislative Council within the year, with the goal of completing legislation within the current government's term.

sexual offences reform child abuse Bar Association

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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