Thailand's 'Am Cyanide' faces death sentences in serial poisonings spanning 8 years, 14 dead

A serial poisoning case spanning eight years in Thailand has drawn renewed attention, with a woman dubbed "Am Cyanide" by local media accused of using cyanide to kill people she had financial dealings with.

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Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn allegedly approached victims through informal savings schemes and loan relationships before poisoning them to seize their money. Police eventually linked 15 poisoning cases across eight provinces between 2015 and 2023, involving 14 deaths and one survivor.

The case broke open after the death of 32-year-old Siriporn Khanwong on April 14, 2023. CCTV showed Siriporn and Sararat walking together by the Mae Klong River in Ratchaburi before Siriporn collapsed and later died. Sararat left without helping, and Siriporn's phone, handbag and belongings disappeared.

Siriporn's family suspected foul play and hired a private investigator. Cyanide was later found in her body. Sararat was arrested on April 25 that year while about four months pregnant. In November 2024, she was sentenced to death for premeditated murder and theft of nine items worth about 154,600 baht. Her ex-husband, a police officer, and her lawyer were jailed for helping conceal evidence.

Other families then came forward, saying their relatives had also had financial dealings with Sararat before dying suddenly without visible injuries. Police found most victims were women who had loan, insurance or savings scheme relationships with her.

The sole survivor, a woman known as Pla, testified that Sararat tried to poison her twice, including once with herbal capsules that left her struggling to breathe within minutes.

Financial investigations showed about 78 million baht had flowed through Sararat's bank accounts, with some funds suspected to have gone to online gambling. Police believe she borrowed new money to repay old debts and killed when lenders pressed her.

In August, a court sentenced her to death in the case of 35-year-old Darinee Thepwi, whom she owed 60,000 baht. It was the seventh verdict among the 15 cases. She was acquitted in one case.