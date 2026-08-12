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NEWS

Man arrested for smashing bus windscreen after being refused boarding in Mong Kok

NEWS
5 hours ago
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A 43-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Sha Tin for allegedly smashing the windscreen of an overnight bus in Mong Kok after being refused boarding, police said.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of August 6 when an N293 KMB bus stopped at the Sin Tat Plaza bus stop in Mong Kok. After passengers had boarded and alighted, the driver closed the doors and prepared to depart for Sheung Tak Bus Terminus in Tseung Kwan O. At a traffic light junction on Argyle Street, a man in his 40s stepped into the road and demanded the driver open the doors to let him board. The driver refused, citing safety concerns as the man was standing in the middle of the road. The man then punched and kicked the bus windscreen before fleeing, police said.

The Mong Kok district crime unit conducted an investigation, reviewing extensive CCTV footage including from the government's "SmartView" system, and identified the suspect. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man surnamed Fung in Sha Tin on Tuesday. He is being detained and will be charged with criminal damage. The case is being handled by the Mong Kok district criminal investigation team.

Police condemned any行为 that endangers public safety, disrupts public transport or obstructs passengers. Under the Crimes Ordinance, anyone who destroys or damages another's property without lawful excuse faces up to 10 years imprisonment upon conviction.

Mong Kok criminal damage bus windscreen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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