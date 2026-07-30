Man arrested for allegedly cheating customer out of $760,000 car deposit in Mong Kok

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10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Mong Kok courier pick-up point hit in second break-in in two days
27-07-2026 19:14 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
27-07-2026 05:31 HKT
Typhoon Noul blows out holiday plans, but high spirits flow
26-07-2026 19:47 HKT
Fire breaks out in Mong Kok tenement, 3 cats and 2 dogs found dead
24-07-2026 05:42 HKT
Yuen Long anti-vice raid nets 15 mainland women, including 2 minors
24-07-2026 05:38 HKT
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
22-07-2026 01:36 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT