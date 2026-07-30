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Man arrested for allegedly cheating customer out of $760,000 car deposit in Mong Kok

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 52-year-old man was arrested in Mong Kok on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding a customer of about HK$760,000 in a car purchase deal, police said.

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A 23-year-old customer reported to police around 6pm that he had paid the deposit to a company on Canton Road to buy a private car. The suspect allegedly delayed delivery of the vehicle and refused to refund the deposit.

Police arrested the man, surnamed Lau, on suspicion of obtaining property by deception. He is being detained for investigation.

Mong Kok fraud car deposit scam arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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