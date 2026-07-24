Fire breaks out in Mong Kok tenement, 3 cats and 2 dogs found dead

A fire broke out at a mid-level unit of a tenement building on Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok on Thursday night, forcing about 50 residents to evacuate, police said.

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The blaze was reported around 9pm near Fife Street. Firefighters arrived and deployed one jet, one breathing apparatus team and an aerial ladder, quickly extinguishing the fire. The cause is under investigation.

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Firefighters rescued at least two injured cats from the scene and performed CPR on one in the street. The SPCA was called to assist. However, a total of three cats and two dogs were later found dead inside the unit, according to SPCA officers.

Road closures were in place on Tung Choi Street and Fast Street during the incident, causing traffic congestion.