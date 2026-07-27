Mong Kok courier pick-up point hit in second break-in in two days

Fifteen parcels and more than HK$2,000 in cash were stolen from a courier shop in Mong Kok on Monday, marking the second consecutive break-in at a parcel collection point in the area within two days.

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The incident occurred at around 2.09pm when police received a report from a staff member at the Cainiao branch on Shantung Street.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the loss of 15 parcels and over HK$2,000 in cash. The theft reportedly came to light earlier that morning when a delivery driver noticed several missing packages, prompting a review of security camera footage.

Investigators suspect the intruder may have used a spare key to electronic lock, which the outlet had recently misplaced, to gain entry.

The incident follows a similar burglary on Sunday afternoon, where nearly 20 packages were slashed open and emptied at a self-service J&T Express parcel collection point at 135 Tung Chau Street in Tai Kok Tsui.

In that case, security camera footage captured a thief gaining entry while the Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No. 9 was in force.

The intruder spent approximately half an hour inside the premises, leaving the shop in disarray before fleeing with the stolen items.

Both cases have been classified as burglaries, and police are continuing their investigations. No arrests have been made so far.