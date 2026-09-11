Night Recap - September 11, 2026

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Former leaders of defunct Hong Kong Alliance jailed for up to seven years and three months over subversion

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Three former key leaders of the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China were sentenced to prison terms ranging from five years and two months to seven years and three months at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Friday for inciting subversion under the National Security Law.

Scaffolder dies in fatal plunge from Sham Shui Po rooftop after anchor bracket detaches

A 54-year-old bamboo scaffolder died following an industrial accident in Sham Shui Po on Friday morning when a cantilevered metal anchor bracket detached, sending him plunging from a rooftop to an alleyway platform below.

High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment

The High Court has refused an urgent application by a 39-year-old barrister seeking an interim injunction to restrain his former girlfriend from contacting, harassing, or intimidating him, his relatives, colleagues, and associated law firms, with the judge ruling that the alleged misconduct had persisted for years and lacked immediate urgency.

Chris Tang slams Hong Kong Alliance over constitutional subversion following landmark sentences

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung stated on Friday that the core manifesto of the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China was aimed at overthrowing and undermining the leadership of the Communist Party of China as established under the nation's Constitution, speaking to reporters after three former leaders were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for inciting subversion.

Health inspector allegedly vanishes after demanding larger cut of $31m Mark Six jackpot syndicate

A health inspector with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) is being investigated by police after allegedly pocketing a HK$31 million Mark Six lottery jackpot won by an eight-person workplace syndicate and disappearing on extended leave after demanding a HK$10 million cut.

Business Today

Silver Bond draws record 476,700 applications, $55 billion issued with up to 13 board lots

The final issuance size of the 11th batch of Silver Bonds reached HK$55 billion, compared to the target of HK$50 billion, and received about 476,700 valid applications, the government said.

Uber’s CEO says slashing 3,300 employees may lower fares

Uber’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said the company may lower ride prices after cutting around 10 percent, or 3,300 employees, earlier this month, Business Insider reported.

China limits fuel price increases for third time since Iran war began

China has capped increases in retail prices for transportation fuels for the third time since the Iran war began to mitigate the impact of rising international oil prices on the domestic market, the state planner said in a statement on Friday.

Over half of HK banks optimistic on growth, generative AI tops investment priorities

Over half of banks are optimistic about the future development of Hong Kong’s banking industry, pointing to generative AI as the most pressing investment, the "Hong Kong Banking 2030” report shows.

Global bond selloff pushes 10-year US yield toward 5% as oil surge fuels inflation fears

A global bond selloff pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields near the closely watched 5 percent level on Friday as inflationary fears stemming from oil prices surging well beyond US$100 (HK$780) a barrel and rising odds of a near-term U.S. rate hike rattled investors.

World/China

Next 9/11 shock might be being planned where we're not looking, UK's MI5 chief says

Intelligence services must not dwell too much on past threats but accept that a new strategic shock along the lines of the 9/11 attacks could already be in preparation where they are not looking, the head of Britain's MI5 spy agency said.

South Korean, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Strait of Hormuz, Seoul says

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the situation in the Middle East, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in a telephone call on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Thai abbot arrested in $2.8 mn embezzlement, sex scandal

Thai police said Friday they arrested a senior Buddhist monk on suspicion of embezzling $2.8 million intended for his monastery, alongside a suspected female accomplice he was having sex with.

Kim Jong Un wants North Koreans to have more (state-sanctioned) fun

Coffee bars. Waterparks. Retail therapy. North Korea — a country few would associate with leisure or pleasure — is experiencing an unlikely outbreak of fun.

UK economy grows at fastest pace since February 2025 on possible AI boost

Britain's economy grew at the fastest annual pace in 18 months in July, helped by a boost from artificial intelligence and extending a strong first-half performance despite headwinds from the U.S.-Iran war, official figures showed on Friday.