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NEWS

Hong Kong Police Taekwondo Club to celebrate 50th anniversary with GBA tournament

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Police Taekwondo Club is set to mark its 50th anniversary with a major two-day regional competition featuring athletes from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

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Established in 1976 and headquartered at the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Prince Edward, the club has grown to over 300 members, including more than 50 serving police officers who have frequently represented Hong Kong in international competitions. 

Organized in collaboration with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Innovation Think Tank, the upcoming milestone event aims to foster sports exchanges, nurture young talent, and deepen ties across the region.

Two days of intensive martial arts competition

The competition will showcase two distinct disciplines divided by age and skill levels. 

The opening day, September 12, will focus on Poomsae forms, encompassing individual, mixed doubles, and team events, alongside speed competitions. 

The following day will feature competitive sparring in both individual and group categories. Competitors are joining from eleven major regional cities, including Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing.

Distinguished guests and performances to mark the occasion

Officiating ceremonies will take place across the weekend to honor the milestone. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Management) Johnson Chan Joon-sun and Hong Kong Polytechnic University Council Chairman Lam Tai-fai will officiate the opening ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday with a closing ceremony officiated by Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming, alongside former Olympic swimmer Alex Fong Lik-sun and Olympic taekwondo athlete Lo Wai-fung.

Attendees will also enjoy special side performances featuring the Hong Kong Police Band and a martial arts demonstration by the Dongguan Creation Unlimited Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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