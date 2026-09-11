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HKJC backs 11-strong equestrian squad for 20th Asian Games

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China, alongside The Hong Kong Jockey Club, has revealed the official team chosen to represent the city at the upcoming 20th Asian Games. Eleven horse and rider combinations will take part in team and individual events spanning all three equestrian disciplines: dressage, eventing, and jumping. The roster features a blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, highlighting the continuous development of local equestrian talent.

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A roster built on experience and fresh talent

Among the squad, experienced riders Patrick Lam and Annie Ho will each demonstrate their versatility by taking on two disciplines. Lam is set to compete in both eventing and jumping, while Ho will participate in eventing and dressage. They are joined in eventing by teammates Yuxuan Su and Nicole Pearson. Making their Asian Games debuts in dressage are Yuddy Cheng and Kendra Li, who will compete alongside Ho. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Lai, Clarissa Lyra, and Asian Games debutant Sheikara Lalive d'Epinay will join Lam in the jumping events. The team members are currently training in Europe under a joint development scheme between the federation and the Jockey Club, making final preparations ahead of the competition.

Comprehensive support and international recognition

To ensure peak performance and welfare, a dedicated professional support crew from the Jockey Club will accompany the athletes. Under the leadership of team manager Corinne Bracken, the delegation includes coaches, grooms, veterinarians, farriers, and physiotherapists for both riders and horses. Federation President Lester Huang highlighted that fielding entries across all disciplines reflects years of collaborative effort supported by the government and sports institutions. Additionally, six local officials have been selected as stewards for the Games, further cementing the city's standing in international equestrian officiating.

Elite backing and competition details

The Jockey Club, led by Chairman Martin Liao, extended its congratulations to the chosen riders, reaffirming its commitment to fostering equestrian sports from community riding schools up to the elite level. It also noted that athletes will be eligible for cash incentives through the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme to reward strong performances at major international events.

The equestrian events will take place at the JRA Equestrian Park in Tokyo, drawing competitors from 22 countries and regions. The schedule kicks off with eventing from 21 to 23 September, followed by dressage from 25 to 27 September, and concludes with jumping events running from 1 to 4 October.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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