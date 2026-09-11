Health inspector allegedly vanishes after demanding larger cut of $31m Mark Six jackpot syndicate

A health inspector with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) is being investigated by police after allegedly pocketing a HK$31 million Mark Six lottery jackpot won by an eight-person workplace syndicate and disappearing on extended leave after demanding a HK$10 million cut.

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According to an exclusive report from Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, the dispute arose following the record-breaking HK$228 million Mark Six 50th Anniversary Snowball draw held by the Hong Kong Jockey Club on Saturday.

Sources revealed that eight colleagues from the department's Market Revitalisation Section in Wong Chuk Hang had pooled their money to purchase a syndicate ticket, which subsequently won a half-share of the first prize.

Ling

Dispute over jackpot distribution and sudden leave

According to sources, a health inspector surnamed Ling was entrusted by his colleagues to purchase the ticket using a multiple-banker betting strategy.

After claiming the prize payout of over HK$31.6 million on behalf of the syndicate, Ling immediately applied for leave from the department.

Three days later, Ling reportedly contacted his colleagues, claiming that because he had selected the winning banker numbers, he deserved a larger share of HK$10 million, with the remaining balance to be divided equally among the other seven participants.

When his colleagues rejected the proposed division and demanded an equal eight-way split, Ling claimed he had already locked the full prize money into a fixed bank deposit and refused to disburse the funds.

Frustrated by his refusal to hand over the winnings, his colleagues reported the matter to the police yesterday, fearing that Ling might abscond with the jackpot. Ling has remained on continuous leave from the department for five consecutive days.

Record-breaking snowball draw

The controversial ticket was part of the highly anticipated second-round Mark Six 50th Anniversary Snowball draw on September 5, which featured a special snowball fund of HK$185 million.

Total turnover for the draw reached HK$365 million, generating an unprecedented first-prize jackpot pool of HK$228 million.

The draw produced 3.5 winning first-prize units, with each full 10-dollar winning unit paying out HK$63.37 million. The draw also yielded 20 winning second-prize units paying HK$613,630 each, and 875 third-prize units paying HK$37,400 each.

Legal precedents on lottery syndicate disputes

Disputes over pooled lottery winnings have previously resulted in criminal convictions in Hong Kong. In 2007, a man who was entrusted by a friend at a local restaurant to purchase a Mark Six ticket absconded after the ticket won a third prize worth HK$38,000.

Following a police report and criminal prosecution, the defendant was sentenced to six weeks' imprisonment, though he was unable to repay the prize money.

Legal experts noted that verbal agreements to share lottery stakes and winnings constitute legally binding contracts.

Anyone who dishonestly appropriates lottery proceeds entrusted to them can face criminal charges of theft or fraud, carrying a maximum penalty of up to ten years' imprisonment upon conviction.

Lawyers advise that syndicate participants should always maintain written records, signed agreements, and photocopies of tickets to prevent ownership disputes.

Department cooperates with police investigation

In response to media inquiries, the FEHD stated that it is aware of the police investigation into the matter and will render full cooperation to law enforcement as required.

The department added that because the police investigation is actively ongoing, it is not in a position to comment further on specific details of the case at this stage.