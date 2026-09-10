logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets

NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

MTR Corporation signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday with major enterprises from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia, signaling a fresh push to expand its footprint across Belt and Road markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agreements, inked during the Belt and Road Summit, target potential railway construction, transit-oriented development (TOD), and integrated community projects spanning Central Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The partners included China Railway Construction (HK) Limited; CRRC (Hong Kong) Co. Limited; PowerChina International Group Limited; SonKim Land Corporation; Gamuda Land (HCMC) Joint Stock Company; and Sovico Group Joint Stock Company.

David Tang Chi-fai, managing director of Property and International Business at MTR Corporation, witnessed the signing and underscored the strategic value of joining forces with mainland firms.

"Our collaboration with Chinese Mainland enterprises, in particular, brings together the complementary strengths and capabilities of all parties," Tang said. "By joining forces to explore opportunities in international markets, we can create mutual benefits and shared success."

Tang noted that the partnerships reinforce Hong Kong's role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" for cross-regional infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - September 10, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Northern Metropolis core exhibition centre to open next year as 12,000 Kwu Tung homes near completion
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Housing Bureau sets September 15 ballot for Wang Fuk Court dedicated sales scheme
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two mainland men arrested in connection with six warehouse burglaries in New Territories
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
3 hours ago
Three arrested after runaway Mercedes rams police and vehicles in Mong Kok drug chase
NEWS
3 hours ago
iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders open Saturday as retailers weigh resale potential
NEWS
3 hours ago
European equestrian spectacular Cavalluna makes Asian premiere at Kai Tak Arena
NEWS
3 hours ago
Civil aviation chief leads delegation to regional ICAO conference in Malaysia
NEWS
4 hours ago
Uniform cigarette packs to hit Hong Kong shelves from March 1
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
13 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.