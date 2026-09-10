MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets

MTR Corporation signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday with major enterprises from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia, signaling a fresh push to expand its footprint across Belt and Road markets.

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The agreements, inked during the Belt and Road Summit, target potential railway construction, transit-oriented development (TOD), and integrated community projects spanning Central Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The partners included China Railway Construction (HK) Limited; CRRC (Hong Kong) Co. Limited; PowerChina International Group Limited; SonKim Land Corporation; Gamuda Land (HCMC) Joint Stock Company; and Sovico Group Joint Stock Company.

David Tang Chi-fai, managing director of Property and International Business at MTR Corporation, witnessed the signing and underscored the strategic value of joining forces with mainland firms.

"Our collaboration with Chinese Mainland enterprises, in particular, brings together the complementary strengths and capabilities of all parties," Tang said. "By joining forces to explore opportunities in international markets, we can create mutual benefits and shared success."

Tang noted that the partnerships reinforce Hong Kong's role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" for cross-regional infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.