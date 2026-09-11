logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korean, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Strait of Hormuz, Seoul says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the situation in the Middle East, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in a telephone call on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cho expressed deep concern over the situation and voiced his hope for the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

Cho told Araqchi that South Korea had consistently supported free and safe navigation for all vessels and participated in international efforts to support maritime security, it said.

Araqchi outlined Iran's position on regional developments, and the ministers agreed to maintain open communication, according to the statement.

The call, which the foreign ministry said was arranged at Iran's request, came after Seoul sent an inspection team to the Middle East in order to assess whether to send troops to the region.

South Korea's presidential office said last week that Seoul was reviewing its options, including military measures, to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move follows President Donald Trump's decision in August to scale back U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, criticising Seoul for not joining U.S. efforts during the Iran war and citing the cost of the drills.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on ​X earlier ⁠this week that any South Korean military presence or participation in operations in the Gulf and ⁠the Strait ​of Hormuz would be considered ​support for U.S. "aggression" and would have serious consequences.

South Korea's government has said no decision had been made on a deployment.

Reuters

South KoreaIranforeign ministersStrait of HormuzSeoul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool
South Korea's Lee to host Central Asia summit in Seoul next week
WORLD
2 hours ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
China, Iran among countries that have used AI to aid spying, Anthropic says
CHINA
4 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as members of the military carry the transfer case of U.S. Army Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, who was killed during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, during a dignified transfer of his remains at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump's Iran campaign echoes the post-9/11 'forever wars'
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on March 8, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 9, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (L) watching a performance commemorating International Women's Day at the Pyongyang Gymnasium.
North Korea leader's daughter believed to have younger sibling: Seoul
WORLD
23 hours ago
An artist gives final touches to paintings of BRICS member countries' leaders in Amritsar on September 10, 2026 ahead of the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Wars pose a test as India hosts BRICS summit with Russia, Iran leaders
WORLD
10-09-2026 17:50 HKT
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet in Beijing, China, September 2, 2025. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
How a billion-dollar sanctions dodge kept Chinese goods flowing to Iran
CHINA
10-09-2026 14:33 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm elections, threatens to attack Pickaxe Mountain
WORLD
10-09-2026 14:29 HKT
A view of the skyline in Singapore September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
Singapore says Iran-backed militia commander sought to enter city-state
WORLD
10-09-2026 13:53 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on August 12, 2026 shows South Korean haenyeo Choi Young-hee, who runs an organisation teaching haenyeo culture and training aspiring divers, preparing for a haenyeo training session in the South Korean coastal town of Geoje.
Women quit South Korea's grind for diving tradition
WORLD
10-09-2026 13:44 HKT
U.S President Donald Trump speaks on stage during the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak
Trump says activity seen at Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, urges Tehran 'not to get cute'
WORLD
10-09-2026 11:52 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
21 hours ago
MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver arrested after truck runs red light, narrowly misses 3 schoolgirls in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.