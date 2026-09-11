Former leaders of defunct Hong Kong Alliance jailed for up to seven years and three months over subversion

Three former key leaders of the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China were sentenced to prison terms ranging from five years and two months to seven years and three months at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Friday for inciting subversion under the National Security Law.

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The now-defunct organization itself was also convicted and ordered to pay a fine of HK$1.5 million. The sentences were handed down by a three-judge panel comprising designated national security judges Alex Lee Wan-tang, Johnny Chan Jong-herng, and Anna Lai Yuen-kee following a 24-day trial.

Prison terms for former leaders

Among the defendants, former vice-chairwoman Tonyee Chow Hang-tung received a prison term of seven years and three months, while former chairman Lee Cheuk-yan was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Former vice-chairman Albert Ho Chun-yan, who had entered a guilty plea to the charge prior to the trial, received a reduced sentence of five years and two months following mitigation hearings held on August 28.

Court ruling on constitutional subversion

In their substantive verdict delivered on August 21, the three judges concluded that the evidence presented during the trial proved that the Alliance's manifesto and operational goals were aimed at overthrowing state power.

The court ruled that the organization sought to undermine the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and its fundamental system by stirring up societal hostility, animosity, and division.

Government reaffirms strict law enforcement

Following the verdict, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu issued a statement condemning the defendants' prolonged conduct as acts that actively endangered national security and constituted an obvious conspiracy that warranted strict punishment under the law.

Lee emphasized that inciting subversion against state power is an extremely grave criminal offense, reiterating that the Special Administrative Region government remains resolute in preventing, suppressing, and penalizing activities that jeopardize national security.

He added that the judicial ruling made clear that the defendants' conduct had crossed the legal boundaries of the lawful exercise of freedom of expression, amounting to inciting others to subvert state power through unlawful means.