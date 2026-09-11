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NEWS

Chris Tang slams Hong Kong Alliance over constitutional subversion following landmark sentences

NEWS
22 mins ago
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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung stated on Friday that the core manifesto of the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China was aimed at overthrowing and undermining the leadership of the Communist Party of China as established under the nation's Constitution, speaking to reporters after three former leaders were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for inciting subversion.

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Tang noted that the organization had long organized public assemblies, published subversive literature, and conducted media campaigns under various pretexts to incite resistance and sow seeds of hatred toward the central authorities among Hong Kong citizens.

Dismissing constitutional amendment claims and unrepentant conduct

Addressing the court proceedings, Tang criticized former vice-chairwoman Tonyee Chow Hang-tung for displaying a complete lack of remorse following her conviction, alleging that she attempted to exploit court hearings to further incite public hostility. 

Tang pointed out that the defendants were fully aware that their operational goals breached constitutional principles yet chose to persist recklessly, not only sacrificing themselves but also encouraging others to engage in unlawful resistance.

He dismissed the defense arguments raised during the trial regarding constitutional reform as attempts to confuse the public, asserting that their genuine objective was to advocate for the subversion of the party's leadership and the state system. 

Tang called on all Hong Kong residents to recognize that the leadership of the Communist Party forms the bedrock of the country's constitutional order and cannot be shaken in any form.

Constitutional foundations and National Security provisions

The security chief highlighted the legal architecture underpinning the case, explaining that the Preamble of the Chinese Constitution clearly defines the leadership of the Communist Party of China as the core and foundation of the nation's constitutional framework. 

He cited Article 1 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the socialist system is the fundamental system of the People's Republic of China and that the leadership of the party is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, explicitly prohibiting any organization or individual from disrupting that system.

Tang added that Article 22 of the National Security Law clearly prohibits anyone from organizing, planning, implementing, or participating in the overthrow or destruction of the fundamental system through force, threat of force, or other unlawful means. 

He stated that the trial thoroughly exposed the nature of the Alliance's activities, making decisive legal deterrents essential.

Refuting foreign criticism and upholding judicial independence

Tang strongly rejected recent criticism and smear campaigns from foreign entities targeting the court's convictions and the government's national security work.

He reiterated that the defendants were prosecuted based strictly on applicable Hong Kong legislation, evidence, and legal threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt, rather than their personal political beliefs.

He emphasized that all defendants received a fair and open trial under the protection of the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights, free from any interference. 

Tang added that no country's constitution allows its citizens to subvert the constitutional order and fundamental institutions established under its supreme law.

Concluding his remarks, Tang stated that the substantial prison terms delivered justice to the public, including individuals who had previously been misled or incited by the group. 

Warning that national security risks persist daily amid ongoing foreign interference and overseas fugitives advocating illegal separatist agendas, he urged the public to remain clear-headed and vigilant against external instigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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