logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Global bond selloff pushes 10-year US yield toward 5% as oil surge fuels inflation fears

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The US Treasury Department is seen in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
The US Treasury Department is seen in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

A global bond selloff pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields near the closely watched 5 percent level on Friday as inflationary fears stemming from oil prices surging well beyond US$100 (HK$780) a barrel and rising odds of a near-term U.S. rate hike rattled investors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With borrowing costs from Tokyo and Sydney to New York and London at multi-decade highs, investors are pricing in the need for interest rate increases to tackle price pressures due to the more than six-month long war in the Middle East.

The European Central Bank raised rates on Thursday and warned price pressures could prove lasting, while data showing U.S. producer prices increased in August stoked wagers of an imminent rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets next week.

Ballooning government borrowing across developed markets has also become a persistent source of concern, with investors demanding greater compensation to hold sovereign debt.

Sovereign yields serve as a reference point for asset prices across financial markets, and this higher price of money means steeper mortgage rates for consumers and tougher spending choices for governments as debt costs climb.

"We're seeing a perfect storm of higher oil prices, more inflation fears, central bank hawkishness and ongoing concerns over fiscal deficits all combining to push global yields higher," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief macro strategist at Bank of Singapore.

"If tonight’s consumer price data is strong then 10-year Treasury yields will likely break 5.00 percent," he said, referring to eagerly anticipated U.S. CPI data later on Friday.

A sustained break for 10-year Treasuries above 5 percent is seen by some analysts as a critical line that could make bonds more competitive with stocks, potentially pulling dollars out of equity markets.

Higher Treasury yields also flow through to the broader economy through costlier mortgages, auto and consumer loans, and more expensive corporate and municipal borrowing.

10-YEAR YIELD JUST SHY OF 5%

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.97 percent in early Asian hours, trading at their highest levels since late 2023 and keeping investors nervous about the possibility of a jump beyond 5 percent, a level briefly breached three years ago.

Asian bonds extended the global selloff, with Australia's three-year government bond yields surging 18 basis points to a 15-year high of 5.047 percent.

Japan's 10-year government bond yields rose 6 bps to 2.97 percent, with the Bank of Japan widely expected to raise rates to a 31-year high next week and possibly signal faster tightening in the future.

In Europe, Germany's bund futures slipped 0.22 percent near their lowest since 2011, while French OAT futures fell 0.3 percent to a record low.

Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities, said 10-year yields above 5 percent are inevitable the longer oil sustains above US$100, noting the August inflation data is "setting up as the most important print for the Fed and markets so far this year."

"A soft print and no hike next week should drive a kneejerk move lower in yields. However, it's unlikely to sustain unless oil prices move lower as well," he said.

SURGING OIL PRICES DOG POLICYMAKERS

Brent crude futures surged to a four-month high of US$109.97 a barrel, set for about a 13 percent weekly jump, as increasing attacks along key shipping routes in the Middle East fuel fears of a prolonged disruption to supplies.

The sharp rise in oil prices and simmering price pressures have shifted investor expectations from the U.S. central bank. Traders are pricing in a 72 percent chance of a Fed hike next week, up from 49 percent a week earlier, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, hit its highest level since July 2024 at 4.596 percent on Friday after jumping 12 bps in the previous session.

The bond selloff also deepened after the U.S. government said it bought back US$5.2 billion worth of bonds in its latest buyback operation meant to support market liquidity, less than the US$6 billion cap and only half of the US$10.5 billion in bonds offered in the operation.

Rising Treasury bond yields would likely start to attract fixed-income investors, said Tina Teng, market strategist at Moomoo ANZ in Auckland.

"These yields are very high," she said. "There might be an opportunity now," she added. "There could be a reversal of this trend coming soon."

Reuters

U.S. 10-year Treasurybondselloffoil

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
US ETF investors eye shorter-tenor bonds amid risinginterest rate risks 
FINANCE
09-09-2026 21:31 HKT
Tanks are seen at a Sinopec Company oil and LNG storage and transportation base in Longkou, Shandong province, eastern China, on August 2, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / China OUT
China oil demand to fall 8.9pc in 2026, Sinopec research says
FINANCE
09-09-2026 17:14 HKT
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China to let 3.8 trillion yuan social security fund tap offshore bonds via Bond Connect: Bloomberg
FINANCE
09-09-2026 15:29 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Oil nears US$100 as fresh Middle East strikes raise supply risks
FINANCE
09-09-2026 11:54 HKT
A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS
OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say
FINANCE
06-09-2026 16:18 HKT
The US dollar. Reuters
Norway's US$2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings
FINANCE
04-09-2026 17:33 HKT
Tencent Music Entertainment celebrates the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Reuters
Tencent Music launches US dollar bond sale with five- and 10-year notes, term sheet shows
FINANCE
03-09-2026 10:30 HKT
A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS
OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:31 HKT
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Fed's Williams ties rising bond yields to strong economy, CNBC reports
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:06 HKT
The edge of a British one Pound coin in a photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey
FINANCE
02-09-2026 17:08 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR Corp signs five MoUs to explore opportunities across Belt and Road markets
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.