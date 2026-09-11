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FINANCE

Silver Bond draws record 476,700 applications, $55 billion issued with up to 13 board lots

FINANCE
55 mins ago
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The final issuance size of the 11th batch of Silver Bonds reached HK$55 billion, compared to the target of HK$50 billion, and received about 476,700 valid applications, the government said.

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The total principal amount came to HK$119.306 billion. All valid applications will be allocated bonds, with a maximum of 13 board lots, each worth HK$10,000. 

A total of 88,422 applications subscribing for 12 board lots or fewer will receive the full amount applied for. The remaining approximately 388,280 applications subscribing for more than 12 board lots will first be allocated 12 board lots, and after a ballot, 97,396 of them will receive one additional board lot.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the number of applicants and the subscription amount for this batch of Silver Bonds have both hit new highs, showing that Silver Bonds continue to be well received by the elderly as a safe and stable investment option. 

Chan further noted that the funds raised from this batch will be used for public works projects to drive Hong Kong's infrastructure and urban development and improve residents' quality of life. He said the government will continue to review the arrangements for issuing Silver Bonds in light of subscription response and market conditions.
 

Silver BondHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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