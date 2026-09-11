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NEWS

Scaffolder dies in fatal plunge from Sham Shui Po rooftop after anchor bracket detaches

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 54-year-old bamboo scaffolder died following an industrial accident in Sham Shui Po on Friday morning when a cantilevered metal anchor bracket detached, sending him plunging from a rooftop to an alleyway platform below.

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The tragedy occurred at around 11.39am at a tenement building located on Yu Chau Street, where the victim was conducting exterior scaffolding works alongside several colleagues.

According to preliminary reports, the worker was wearing a safety harness that was hooked onto an exterior wall-mounted anchor bracket designed to secure workers and bamboo frameworks.

While the crew was engaged in rooftop scaffolding tasks, the metal bracket suddenly gave way and pulled loose from the building structure.

The detachment sent the worker falling several stories alongside the dislodged hardware, landing heavily on a raised concrete platform in the building's rear alleyway.

Coworkers who witnessed the fall immediately alerted emergency services for assistance. Responding paramedics found the victim unconscious with severe injuries, administering emergency resuscitation at the scene before rushing him to Caritas Medical Centre, where doctors subsequently pronounced him dead.

Police officers cordoned off the building's rooftop and the rear alleyway to examine the dislodged bracket, anchor bolts, and scaffolding structure. 

The Labour Department has been notified to carry out an on-site investigation.

The Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union had also sent out staff to the hospital to contact the victim's family to provide immediate support.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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