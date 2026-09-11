Police national security chief says Chow Hang-tung's longest prison term expected due to lack of remorse

National Security Department Chief Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah said on Friday that the heavy prison sentence handed down to former Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China vice-chairwoman Tonyee Chow Hang-tung was entirely within expectations given her complete lack of remorse and persistent defiance.

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Speaking to the media shortly after the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts delivered sentences in the landmark subversion trial, Li noted that the three-judge panel classified the case under the "serious circumstances" category pursuant to Article 23 of the National Security Law, which carries a statutory sentencing band between five and ten years' imprisonment.

Court highlights persistent hostility toward central governance

Li pointed out that the sentences reflected the severe culpability of the three defendants—Chow, Lee Cheuk-yan, and Albert Ho Chun-yan.

He referenced the court's earlier verdict, which established that the defendants had harbored long-standing and relentless hostility toward the Communist Party of China and the central government.

The judicial findings detailed how the defendants sought to undermine the country's fundamental constitutional system by stoking public division, animosity, and distrust.

Li emphasized that their defiant conduct continued unabated even after the enactment of the National Security Law in June 2020, justifying the court's categorization of the offense as of a grave nature.

Rebuttal of foreign criticism and double standards

The senior police officer strongly condemned external forces and foreign critics for escalating malicious attacks against Hong Kong's legal system throughout the investigation and judicial process.

He noted that following the guilty verdicts delivered on August 21, foreign pressure intensified with demands to overturn convictions, release the defendants, and impose sanctions or threats against presiding judges.

Li maintained that the proceedings were conducted in a fair, open, and transparent manner consistent with common law criminal standards, with prosecutors meeting the highest threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt while ensuring ample time and procedural rights for the defense.

He criticized foreign jurisdictions for applying blatant double standards, pointing out that foreign nations possess their own strict national security legislation yet adopt hostile attitudes toward Hong Kong’s lawful enforcement.

Urging external entities to respect the city's rule of law, Li issued a warning to any potential agitators not to test the authorities' firm resolve in safeguarding national security.

Status of the Pillar of Shame sculpture

When asked by reporters regarding the eventual disposal and ownership of the seized "Pillar of Shame" sculpture, Li stated that the court had not yet made a formal determination on the matter, precluding extensive public commentary.

However, from the prosecution's perspective, Li stated that the statue belonged to the Alliance and was directly connected to the incitement offenses as an exhibit and instrument in the case, expressing confidence that the judiciary will handle the property appropriately.