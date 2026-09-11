Global tech talent delegation explores Greater Bay Area innovation ecosystem on five-day tour

Hong Kong Talent Engage organized a five-day tour from September 7 to 11 for a delegation of global innovation and technology talent, taking participants across Hong Kong, Qianhai in Shenzhen, and Nansha in Guangzhou to explore the region's expanding technological ecosystem and market opportunities.

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The 20-member delegation comprised winners of an innovation hackathon co-organized in Germany this June by Hong Kong Talent Engage and the EuroTech Federation, along with representatives from the European organization.

Touring flagship tech hubs across three cities

During the multi-city tour, delegates visited major research and development centers, including Cyberport, Hong Kong Science Park, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop, and the Northern Metropolis.

The participants engaged in direct exchanges with local research institutes, technology enterprises, and emerging start-ups to gain firsthand insights into regional development across artificial intelligence, robotics, intelligent transportation, and biotechnology, alongside government support schemes available for incoming enterprises.

Aligning with national talent and technology strategies

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han highlighted that the cross-border study mission aimed to facilitate the matching of international talent, technology, capital, and market resources, encouraging skilled professionals to establish ventures or develop careers in Hong Kong.

"The National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong's development into an international I&T center and an international hub for high-caliber talent," Sun said. He added that the government will continue enhancing talent attraction schemes, strengthening the local innovation ecosystem, and working closely with sister cities across the Greater Bay Area to attract high-caliber professionals aligned with national development priorities.

Cross-border synergies and comprehensive settlement support

Delegates noted that the cross-border itinerary provided a practical understanding of how Hong Kong and neighboring mainland cities complement each other in early-stage financing, logistics, hardware supply chains, and commercialization. An artificial intelligence entrepreneur in the delegation shared that the insights gained on regional connectivity and collaboration networks have encouraged her to consider launching new ventures in Hong Kong.

Director of Hong Kong Talent Engage Felix Chan reiterated that the office will sustain its global outreach to promote career and business opportunities across the Greater Bay Area, providing arriving professionals and their families with comprehensive one-stop settlement support to reinforce the city's standing as an international talent hub.