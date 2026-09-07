Night Recap - September 7, 2026

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In-car border checks set for HZMB in December, sources say

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Hong Kong will introduce an automated clearance pilot scheme for cross-border private cars at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) in December, allowing drivers and passengers to clear immigration while remaining inside their vehicles without presenting physical documents, sources say.

TIA revokes licenses of two agencies, tour guide over forced shopping

Hong Kong’s Travel Industry Authority (TIA) has revoked the licenses of two travel agencies and a tour guide over forced shopping involving mainland tour groups, the watchdog announced.

Cathay, Google expand AI trial to curb climate-warming contrails

Cathay Pacific and Google are expanding trials of artificial intelligence technology designed to help aircraft avoid climate-warming contrails, after an initial test showed an estimated 40 percent reduction in their warming impact.

Subcontractor owner admits bribery in third-runway case as ex-AAHK manager stands trial

The owner of a subcontractor involved in Hong Kong International Airport’s Three-Runway System project pleaded guilty on Monday to five bribery charges involving more than HK$5 million, while a former Airport Authority Hong Kong executive went on trial after denying a related charge.

HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones

An El Niño event has officially developed in the equatorial Pacific and is forecast to intensify into a "super El Niño," with the potential to become the strongest event on record since 1950 when it peaks between November and December, according to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO).

Business Today

Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list

Wheelock Properties’s Double Coast III in Kai Tak has released 94 additional units in its third price list, with an average discounted price of HK$20,268 per square foot and sales arrangements to be announced later this week.

REDA makes urban renewal proposals ahead of PA and Five Year Plan

The Real Estate Developers Association (REDA) suggested proposals for urban renewal with new strategy, developing high quality Northern Metropolis, and promoting development through multiple innovative implementation tools; in an engagement session with the Development Bureau on Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan.

China's Shenzhen Longsys Electronics slips in gray market

Chinese chipmaker Shenzhen Longsys Electronics inched down across Hong Kong's three major gray markets ahead of its trading debut on Tuesday.

Japan's yen hits strongest in seven months; traders spy sea-change for embattled currency

The yen hit its strongest in seven months on Monday, extending recent gains driven by bets on a faster pace of Bank of Japan tightening, and the potential for Japanese investors to shift their funds home.

Hibor rises as record-high silver bonds tighten market liquidity

Hong Kong interbank offered rates rallied on Monday, with overnight Hibor rising to a one-week high, as the record-high subscription amount for the latest batch of silver bonds tightened market liquidity.

World/China

Singapore's high ministerial salaries under scrutiny in parliament this week

Top ministers in Singapore will discuss ministerial salaries in parliament on Tuesday, a sensitive and closely watched topic in the city-state, where political office comes with high rates of pay in order to attract talent and deter graft.

Israel army says will continue to 'remove threats' after strikes on Lebanon

Israel's military said Monday it was committed to the ceasefire but would continue to "remove threats" from Hezbollah, after Lebanese state media reported overnight strikes killed 11 people.

Cape Verde in mourning after 25 killed in bus crash

Cape Verde's government announced two days of mourning on Sunday after 25 people, mostly children and teenagers, were killed in a bus crash.

Five dead, five injured after Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway

At least five people were killed when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway after it landed Sunday at Miami International Airport, crashed into vehicles and caught fire, officials said.

EU probing OpenAI agents' takeover of German site

The European Union on Monday said it was "looking into" an incident revealed last week during which thousands of autonomous AI agents built by OpenAI defied their instructions and took over a German website.