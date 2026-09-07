HK merchandise trade with Kazakhstan surges 27pc since 2020, says John Lee

Total merchandise trade between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan grew by 27 percent last year compared to 2020, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday, underscoring the steady expansion of economic ties with Central Asia.

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Delivering a video speech at a business conference held in Kazakhstan, Lee noted that Central Asian nations are vital economies along the Belt and Road, offering immense growth potential and business opportunities.

Lee pointed out that Hong Kong's common law system, low-tax regime, and diverse talent pool will enable international and Central Asian enterprises to expand into the mainland market.

Recalling his visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan earlier this year, Lee said both sides explored cooperation across finance, trade, and innovation and technology, reaching multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding.

He added that the visit helped establish high-level government-to-government communication channels and advanced a "hub-to-hub" cooperation model connecting regional economic centers.

Looking ahead, Lee affirmed that the government will continue to expand collaboration with Central Asia while fostering people-to-people exchanges, pointing to the upcoming launch of direct passenger flights between Hong Kong and Almaty next January.