Bloody skinned cow head with branch in mouth left outside Tsim Sha Tsui heritage office

Police have launched an investigation after a severed, skinned cow head with foliage stuffed into its mouth was found abandoned outside the Antiquities and Monuments Office in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday evening.

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The gruesome discovery was made outside the heritage building's iron gates at 136 Nathan Road, occurring during the final days of the traditional Lunar Seventh Month, commonly known as the Hungry Ghost Month.

Emergency services received a report shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a bloody, skinned bovine head left directly in front of the building's exterior metal gate.

A leafy branch had been inserted into the animal's mouth, with the motive and meaning behind the bizarre placement remaining unclear.

Arriving police officers examined the scene, secured the severed head inside a heavy-duty black plastic bag, and transported it to the police station for forensic examination and further inquiries.

A female security guard on duty recounted that she did not notice anything unusual when inspecting the entrance around 6pm, only to be alerted to the severed animal head roughly an hour later.

She noted that no similar incidents had ever occurred at the historical site, adding that building management had no knowledge of who might have placed the object or why.

Police investigators are reviewing internal closed-circuit television recordings from the heritage office to trace the individual responsible for leaving the animal remains.

Expressing shock and disgust at the unsettling sight, the security guard mentioned that encountering the bloody carcass outside the entrance was deeply alarming.