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NEWS

Consecutive crashes on Lung Cheung Road trigger major eastbound evening traffic gridlock

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Traffic on eastbound Lung Cheung Road ground to a near standstill during Monday's evening rush hour after two separate road accidents occurred along the major arterial corridor within a span of less than thirty minutes.

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The consecutive collisions, involving a motorcycle, a private car, a light goods vehicle, and a refuse truck, forced emergency lane closures and created extensive tailbacks for motorists heading toward East Kowloon.

The first accident took place shortly before 6pm when a private car collided with a motorcycle on eastbound Lung Cheung Road as vehicles approached the turn into the Ma Chai Hang Roundabout. 

The impact knocked the motorcyclist to the ground, causing injuries. 

The rider remained conscious throughout the ordeal and managed to dial emergency services personally to report the accident. 

Following the crash, the Transport Department announced at 6.19pm that the sole lane of Ma Chai Hang Road heading toward Chuk Yuen Road near the roundabout was temporarily closed to traffic to facilitate emergency operations.

Only sixteen minutes later, at around 6.14pm, a second collision occurred further along eastbound Lung Cheung Road near Tin Ma Court in the direction of Kwun Tong. The crash involved a light goods vehicle and a refuse collection truck.

The collision left the goods van heavily damaged, while the refuse truck veered and rammed into the roadside barrier. 

The wreckage and debris completely blocked all eastbound lanes of Lung Cheung Road for a period, bringing traffic to a complete halt. 

The Transport Department announced at 6.42pm that some lanes near Tin Ma Court had reopened to motorists, though officials cautioned that long vehicle queues would take considerable time to disperse.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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