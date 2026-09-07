HKIAA pilot program sees around 60 cadets obtain commercial licenses

Around 60 cadets have obtained commercial pilot licenses through the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy’s cadet pilot program since its launch in 2023, with 11 cohorts admitted to date.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The academy held an opening ceremony for its 11th cohort, IAA011, and marked the completion of theoretical instruction by its ninth cohort, IAA009, on August 31 at the Hong Kong International Airport Community Building.

HKIAA president Simon Li Tin-chui welcomed the latest intake and congratulated members of the ninth cohort on completing the theoretical phase of their training.

He encouraged them to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired as they moved on to practical flight training.

“Completing the theory course is only the beginning. The runway may be long and the takeoff angle steep, but once you overcome the initial ascent, you will experience the joy and satisfaction of soaring through vast skies,” Li said.

Jack Ip Yun-hung, director of the academy’s Flight Training and Aeronautical Engineering Training Centre and Hong Kong’s first Chinese airline captain, also praised the cadets’ performance.

“Flying brings joy and challenge. Remember that no one can defeat you without your consent. Ultimately, only you can decide how high and how far you fly,” he said.

Ten students from the ninth cohort received course completion certificates and academic awards at the ceremony. They will next travel to the Civil Aviation Flight University of China in Chengdu for practical flight training.

HKIAA is the only institution in Hong Kong working with the Civil Aviation Flight University of China to operate a cadet pilot program endorsed by the Civil Aviation Department that offers Chengdu as a flight-training option.

There are currently 26 cadets undergoing flight training in Chengdu, while another 31 are training in California.

The program begins with about six months of theoretical instruction in Hong Kong, followed by eight to 10 months of practical flight training either in Chengdu or California.

Cadets receive training on single- and twin-engine aircraft as well as instrument flying before returning to Hong Kong for a two-week Multi-Crew Cooperation course.

They can then apply for a Hong Kong commercial pilot license with an instrument rating, subject to meeting Civil Aviation Department requirements.

Since the program was launched in 2023, more than 70 students have completed the full training pathway, providing a local route for those seeking to enter the aviation industry.