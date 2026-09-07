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Police arrest 17-year-old student over intimate recording at TWGHs Wong Fut Nam College

NEWS
23 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 17-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly taking illicit photographs of intimate body parts at TWGHs Wong Fut Nam College, prompting a student concern group to demand that school authorities provide a full public briefing to the campus community by Sunday.

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Police confirmed that officers received a report on April 30 and arrested a 17-year-old male youth on the same day on suspicion of unlawful recording or observation of intimate parts. 

The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation, with the case being handled by the Kowloon City District Crime Investigation Team.

Concern group sets deadline for school explanation

The controversy resurfaced after a student initiative named the Wong Fut Nam Voyeurism Incident Concern Group posted statements on social media, expressing concern over the handling of the senior student's suspected illicit filming.

The group stated that it has formally requested the school administration to deliver an open, comprehensive account of the incident to all teachers and students on or before September 13 to ensure student safety and transparency.

School pledges counseling support amid ongoing police inquiry

In response to inquiries, TWGHs Wong Fut Nam College stated that it promptly reported the matter to law enforcement and the Education Bureau following the incident.

The school noted that because criminal proceedings are actively being conducted by police, it is inappropriate to offer detailed public comments at this stage in order to respect judicial procedures and protect the privacy of all parties involved. 

School authorities added that they are cooperating fully with law enforcement, providing tailored psychological counseling and support to students in need, and will brief parents, teachers, and students in accordance with established procedures once the investigation is concluded.

Education Bureau activates crisis support

The Education Bureau confirmed that it had received notification from the school and noted that a crisis management team was immediately mobilized to assist affected students and communicate with relevant parents.

While declining to comment on the specifics due to the ongoing police investigation, the bureau reminded the school to reinforce students' moral education, positive values, and responsible conduct, adding that officials will maintain close communication with the institution to provide necessary guidance and assistance.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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