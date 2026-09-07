(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok

A private car led police on a high-speed chase through Mong Kok on Monday afternoon, crashing into at least four vehicles and a male police officer before the driver abandoned the vehicle in Hung Hom and fled the scene.

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Officers on routine patrol spotted a black Mercedes-Benz acting suspiciously at around 4pm in Mong Kok and signaled it to pull over.

The motorist refused to comply and sped off toward Tsim Sha Tsui, colliding with a taxi and another private car at the intersection of Nathan Road and Hamilton Street.

The vehicle also struck a male police officer during the pursuit. The officer sustained minor injuries and was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Video footage circulating online shows at least eight police officers surrounding the Mercedes and ordering the driver to exit the vehicle. Several officers struck the car’s windows and body with batons in an attempt to force the driver out.

However, the driver ignored commands, hit an officer, and rammed past two other vehicles to escape.

It is understood that the car collided with four vehicles across multiple locations along Nathan Road, including spots near Wing Sing Lane, Hamilton Street, and the former South Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

At around 5pm, police found the abandoned car on Yan Yun Street in Hung Hom, opposite the Hong Kong Polytechnic University student dormitories, about four kilometers from the scene.

The driver remains at large as police continue an active manhunt and investigation.