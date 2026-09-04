Night Recap - September 4, 2026

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Cathay Pacific cancels Dubai, Riyadh flights through late Nov amid Middle East tensions

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Cathay Pacific announced the cancellation of all passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh through November 30, 2026, citing the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Four arrested after drug syndicate smuggles narcotics into Princess Margaret Hospital wards

Police have arrested four individuals after discovering an illicit scheme to smuggle dangerous drugs directly into inpatient wards at Princess Margaret Hospital.

CityU concludes probe into orientation camp controversy as involved students apologize

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has penalized both event organizers and students involved in recent inappropriate conduct during a student orientation camp, following a formal investigation in which all parties admitted wrongdoing and apologized.

Sewage leak from damaged private pipe prompts exit closures at North Point MTR station

A foul-smelling sewage leak at North Point MTR station led to the temporary closure of four station exits, prompting government drainage workers to stage an overnight emergency operation after discovering severe structural damage to a nearby private underground sewer pipe.

HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel

The Hong Kong Observatory has published a detailed retrospective on the extraordinary 15-day lifecycle of tropical cyclone Saudel, tracing its dramatic evolution across the northwest Pacific from its initial formation to a rare ocean re-strengthening and its eventual dissipation around midnight on September 4.

Business Today

OpenAI agents hijacked German website in previously undisclosed AI breakout this spring

A swarm of rogue OpenAI agents hijacked a German website this spring and transformed it into a bulletin board for other AI agents, according to new research published Friday and two people familiar with the matter.

Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars

A group representing major automakers on Thursday urged Congress to pass legislation permanently barring Chinese vehicles from the US market before the end of the year.

Leveraging HK's roles as a super connector and super value-adder in five-year plan: John Lee

Hong Kong's first five-year plan will leverage Hong Kong's roles as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder", linking mainland capital and enterprises with global markets, while bringing in international capital, technology and talent, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Friday.

China rare earth firms halt some US shipments over geopolitical worries, sources say

Some Chinese rare earth suppliers are declining to ship to the US for fear of repercussions from Beijing, three sources said, underscoring how access to the materials remains an issue for the US weeks before President Xi Jinping visits Washington.

Tesla starts Cybercab rides in Austin, drawing US safety agency interest

Tesla said on Thursday it was offering rides in "limited areas of Austin, Texas" in its two-seater Cybercab, a vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals, with the US auto safety agency responding that it was evaluating the effort.

World/China

Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering

Romanian prosecutors officially indicted social media influencer Andrew Tate on Friday for trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor and witness tampering and his brother Tristan for complicity, years after they began investigating them.

Nepal floods could cost insurers over $130 mln even before death, injury claims

The devastating flood in Nepal last week could result in commercial insurance losses exceeding 20 billion Nepali rupees ($132.3 million), with hydropower projects accounting for most claims, according to a top official at one of the country's leading insurers.

Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have spearheaded efforts to broker a Ukraine peace agreement, will visit Russia and Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a source.

Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say

Vietnam's leader To Lam is planning to visit Russia, France, the United States and Canada this month, several people familiar with the plans said, as the Communist-ruled country seeks to deepen ties with major partners to combat trade uncertainty hanging over its export-reliant economy.

Singapore says China arrests 52 citizens in pyramid scheme clampdown

China has arrested 52 Singaporeans suspected of involvement in pyramid schemes, Singapore said Friday, in what local media in the city-state said could be the largest detention of its citizens overseas to date.